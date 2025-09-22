Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India on Sunday. While Pakistan lost the match by 6 wickets, Rauf resorted to provocative gestures while interacting with spectators near the boundary rope. A video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the pacer making a 'plane falling gesture' at the boundary rope that left the fans fuming. The fans kept chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' at Rauf before he made a '6-0' gesture towards the fans, referring to Pakistan's unverified claims that it downed six Indian fighter jets during the military conflict, following Operation Sindoor.

Haris Rauf has been declared - The New 'Field Marshal' of Pakistan, after his hammering from 25 years old Abhishek Sharma



- It's like Brahmos hitting Nur Khan Base at Night



- What's your take on this#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rP6tIoP0Yi — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 21, 2025

The controversy did not stop there as Rauf's wife Muzna Masood Malik reportedly took to social media to post a picture of her husband making the '6-0' gesture on her Instagram story. The caption along with the picture read - "Lost the match but won the battle."

However, according to media reports, the Instagram story was deleted shortly after chatter over the picture as well as the gesture grew.

During the match, Rauf also got into a war of words with Abhishek Sharma after he was slammed for a boundary. Tensions flared on the field and Abhishek said after the match that the Pakistan bowlers were trying to rile up the India batters for 'no reason'.

Haris rauf's wife has a message on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/QFtj3ip3Us — King Babar Azam Gang (@BA56_MOB) September 21, 2025

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he said after the match.