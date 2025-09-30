The Pakistan cricket team has failed to beat India even once in the Asia Cup 2025 despite coming up against Suryakumar Yadav's side on three occasions. The margin of defeat continued to reduce for Pakistan with every passing game, but the result remained the same. To counter their sporting deficiencies on the field, Pakistan often resorted to 'political acts', hoping to shift the focus away from them, and they did succeed to some extent. With the tournament now over, Pakistan have been sent a clear 'never play against India' message by their former star, Kamran Akmal.

"The Pakistan board should immediately say that 'we should never play against India'. Let's see what action the ICC takes. What else evidence do you need after this? But the BCCI person is leading the ICC. How will he (Jay Shah) take any action? The other boards have to come together, say we can't see this in cricket. Sport is not played at anyone's home. If others don't play them, then no money is going to come," Akmal said during a discussion on ARY News.

Akmal feels the formation of a 'neutral body' is a must when it comes to India vs Pakistan cricket matches in the future.

"The earlier these things can be controlled, the better for everybody. A neutral body has to be formed without Pakistan and India, make a committee of Australians, South Africans, and New Zealanders, and let them decide on what action to be taken about all that has happened in this tournament," he added.

THE COMMENTARY OF FINAL MOMENTS WHEN INDIA WON ASIA CUP TROPHY.



- This is Goosebumps!



pic.twitter.com/OZxIY9yjhv — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 28, 2025

The former wicketkeeper-batter even took a sharp swipe at the Indian team, calling the controversies in the final 'cheap' tricks.

"This cheap harkatein (behaviour) we shall keep seeing from India. We have seen in this tournament that they have done as much damage to cricket as they could. The PCB and ACC president took the right stand, to take the trophy or not, it will be given by the president only. India will become the joke of the cricketing world," said Akmal.