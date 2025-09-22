The Asia Cup 2025, Super Four match between India and Pakistan was full of drama. India registered yet another a dominating victory over the arch-rivals and continued their winning streak in the ongoing tournament. The match, which was already heated up due to tensions between the two nations, saw verbal exchanges between the players and many controversial gestures from Team Pakistan. However, a remark from a Pakistan TV channel regarding the match grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

A video from a Pakistani TV show went viral on social media, where the presenter asked the panelists a very serious question.

The panelist was hear saying, "Sir agar ladke yaha se jaan maare to kya hum jeet sakte hain? (Sir, if our boys give it their all, can they win from here?)"

Shameless Pakistanis on live TV

Losing the match so badly that they openly talk about sending boys to fire bullets and stop the game.



This is the real mentality of Pakistan — terror even in cricket!

RT and show the world Pakistan's reality.#INDvPAK #indvspak2025 #asiacup pic.twitter.com/SokEYXUW2P — Saffron_Syndicate (@SaffronSyndcate) September 21, 2025

Replying to this, a panelists gave a very disturbing answer, "Mere khayal mein ya to ye karde ya kuch ladke firing hi kar dena idhar match he khatam karo kyuki confirm hai hum harenge. (I think either they should give it their all or the boys can do some firing and end the match because it's confirmed that we are losing from here)".

To add fuel to the fire, the panelist even laughed after giving this remark about using violence in the gentlemen's game. Another disturibing factor about the video was that former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal were also a part of the discussion.

During India's attempt to gun down the 172-run target, Gill (47) and Abhishek (74) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game is making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

(With ANI Inputs)