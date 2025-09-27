The stage is all set for the 2025 Asia Cup final where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be coming up against each other. This will the first time in the history of the continental event that India and Pakistan will face off in the summit clash. Stakes will be high during the final showdown and without a doubt, the players of both sides will be under pressure. India, on Friday, nearly lost a game despite scoring 202 for 5 against Sri Lanka batting first in Dubai. The Lankans faltered in the chase despite a Pathum Nissanka century that exposed the flaws in India's bowling attack that missed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka had their score tied with India at the end of the overall 40 overs, but Arshdeep Singh's brilliance in the Super Over helped India win the game. With the match as example, former India player Atul Wassan was asked what India should do to restrict their opponents for a total of less than 200. He replied that Pakistan would never be able to do so.

"Pakistan is never going to get 200 runs. Yesterday's (India vs Sri Lanka) match was an aberration. I never thought that we will go for (concede) 202 runs against Sri Lanka. We have got that one hiccup out of the way, but we are still unbeaten. We won the World Cup unbeaten. So we haven't lost a game yet. This is very good for the morale and if you go for the law of averages, I will just skip one more day," Atul Wassan told NDTV.

"I think it's anybody's game because two players click in five-six overs and the game is gone. Abhishek is getting runs every game. It is not assured that he will get runs in the final. We have been banking on our openers. After that our batting and fielding have looked patchy. There are sudden iffy areas," he added.

While Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are on a six-match winning streak, Pakistan lost two of their six games in the tournament. Interestingly, both of Pakistan's defeats came against India; one in Group A, another in Super Four.