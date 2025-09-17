Pakistan was forced to climb down from its pullout threat and head to the stadium for a crucial Asia Cup game against the UAE after the ICC once again rejected its demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft on a day of intense drama in the tournament in Dubai. Pakistan's cricket team had earlier refused to leave its hotel for the must-win group match as Pycroft is due to officiate the game that will now start at 9pm IST instead of the original 8pm start. That Pycroft would remain match referee was communicated to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta in a conference call. The ICC maintained that the Zimbabwean will remain in charge as he has followed the rules and regulations to the 'T'.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after its captain Salman Ali Agha and India skipper Suryakumar did not exchange a handshake and their team sheets during the toss on Sunday.

The PCB said that Pycroft had told Salman to avoid a handshake with Suryakumar and told the two captains to not exchange team sheets.

The Indian did not shake hands with the rival even after the match as a mark of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, once the Pakistan team didn't leave from the Grosvenor Hotel in Dubai, it was evident that the deadlock continued after the second rejection.

Pycroft himself was present at the Dubai International Stadium and left the venue surrounded by bodyguards after he was called to the ICC Headquarters just a kilometer away from the ground.

The ICC gave a six-point rebuttal that the PCB's complaints were baseless.

The ICC in its written communication stated: "The ICC's investigation was conducted on the basis of the information provided in the report lodged by the PCB. We took the report at Face value and note that no supporting documentation or evidence was provided with it.

"The PCB had every opportunity to submit statement from its team members alongside the initial report but chose not to do so." The second point stated that there was "no case to answer" on the part of match referee.

"The actions that match referee took was, following clear directions to him from ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Venue Manager, were consistent with how a match referee will deal with such an issue, communicated as it was with no time for him to do anything else (minutes before the toss)." The ICC in its third pointer was clear that Pycroft was committed to "preserving the sanctity of the toss and avoiding any potential embarrassment that might have arisen. " "The Match Referee was not at fault in any of this." "It is not the role of the Match Referee to regulate ay team or tournament specific protocols which have been agreed outside of the area of play, that is a matter for the tournament organizers and relevant team managers," the ICC added.

The conclusion was a terse one where the ICC brass wondered if "...the PCB's real concern or complain relates to the actual decision that handshakes didn't take place." "The PCB should therefore direct those complaint to the tournament organiser and those who took the actual decision (which was not the Match Referee). The ICC doesn't have a role in that." In a nutshell, ICC actually put the ball back in "ACC chairman" Mohsin Naqvi and Tournament Director Andy Russell's court.

The PCB can lose up to USD 16 million if they don't play the tournament. Naqvi took advice from two former PCB chairmen -- Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi -- before deciding that the team would continue.

It is not known what transpired in that meeting but soon after Naqvi took to 'X' and announced.

"We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow." The team left the venue soon after that.