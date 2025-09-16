After Suryakumar Yadav's no-handshake following the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A game, reactions have been coming in thick and fast. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its players were miffed by what Yadav did, but none stooped to the level of former Pakistan player Mohammad Yousuf. The batting great, with over 17,000 international runs, repeatedly called Suryakumar Yadav a "pig" during a discussion about the handshake row on a Pakistani TV channel. Even the anchor was shocked and kept correcting him, but Yousuf continued to abuse Suryakumar Yadav.

“India are unable to get out of their filmy world. India should be ashamed of the way they are trying to win—using umpires, torturing (Pakistan) through the match referee. It is a high note,” said Yousuf on Samaa TV. He then began referring to Suryakumar as a “pig.”

Social media users fumed over the comment made by Yousuf, who played 288 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 3 T20Is for Pakistan between 1998 and 2010.

A low level rhetoric from Yousuf Yohana (converted) on a national TV program.



He called India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suar" (pig).



Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to reject the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai, ICC sources have revealed.

The PCB had lodged a complaint against Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. The complaint came after Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players following their match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The flashpoint occurred when no handshakes were exchanged either before or after the game—a decision that left the Pakistan camp upset. According to Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, the team had taken this decision in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government, opting to forgo the customary gesture of goodwill.

However, ICC sources have indicated that the PCB's request will be denied.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to remove Andy Pycroft (India-Pakistan match referee) is set to be officially rejected. If the ICC accepts their demand, it will set a wrong precedent. PCB will be informed by the ICC. Expect no official statement,” an ICC source told ANI.

“If the ICC accepts their demand, it could create a problematic precedent—where any new or smaller cricketing nation may make similar demands in future tournaments. And if the ICC then denies those demands, they could be accused of favoritism.”

The ICC is expected to communicate its stance to the PCB soon, though no public statement will be issued.