Pakistan cricket team head coach Mike Hesson reflected on their past two losses against India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. Pakistan were outplayed on both occasions when they face India in the ongoing competition - both in group stage and the Super Four. While India have not lost a single game in the tournament till now, Pakistan had to register a gritty win over Bangladesh on Thursday to book their spot in the summit clash. However, Hesson said that they had an improved showing in the last game against India in comparison to their performances in the group stage and even controlled the game for long periods before a stunning knock from Abhishek Sharma took the match away from them.

“I think the way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first game. The first game was a bit passive, we allowed India to control the game.”

"The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us. We have deserved this opportunity so it's now up to us to make the most of it. We have been trying to be in a position to win the trophy."

Hesson also had a clear message for the Pakistan cricketers as he asked them to focus on cricket and urged them to put India under pressure from the very beginning in the final.