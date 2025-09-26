Hammered against India on not one but two occasions in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan somehow found a way to make their way to the Asia Cup 2025 final, beating Bangladesh in a closely-fought contest on Thursday. As India and Pakistan gear up to face each other for the thrid time in the continental event, emotions are expected to take over, especially as they did in the Super 4 clash last Sunday when Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan triggered controversies by their in-match gestures. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson, however, wants his team to focus solely on cricket in the title-decider on the coming Sunday.

A complaint has already been lodged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against Haris and Sahibzada for their provocative actions in the match against India. While an International Cricket Council (ICC) verdict on the matter is awaited, Hesson sent a strict warning to his players to make the game their primary focus.

"Look, my message to the players is just focus on cricket and that certainly we will be doing. In terms of gestures there has always been passion in terms of high-pressure games," said New Zealander Hesson.

When India faced Pakistan for the first time in the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan, prompting his counterpart Salman Ali Agha to snub the post-match press conference.

Pakistan's 'provocative behaviour' just backfired! BCCI demands justice from match ref Andy Pycroft against Haris Rauf & Sahibzada Farhan. India stands tall, Pak plays dirty? Let's make this trend – tag ICC! 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 #INDvPAK #BCCI #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/UEATZKlGyj — Ashufrancis25 (@ashufranci875) September 25, 2025

As for the on-field contest, India comfortably had the better of Pakistan in the two previous matches, beating them by seven wickets in their Group A match and by six wickets at the Super Four stage.

That stretched India's unbeaten run against Pakistan to seven international matches dating back to 2022 -- three one-day internationals and four T20Is.

Hesson said his team needs to be relentless against world champions India if they are to taste victory in the final.

"We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for longer because there is a reason why they are ranked the top side in the world," he said.

"We have to put them under pressure and that will be our challenge."

Pakistan managed a paltry 127-9 in the first match, which India chased down for the loss of just three wickets.

Pakistan fared much better in the second encounter but still lost by six wickets.

"I think the way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first game," said Hesson, a former New Zealand coach. The first game was a bit passive, we allowed India to control the game. The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us."

Hesson feels his team truly deserves the progression tot he final and they would look to make the most of the opportunity.

"We have deserved this opportunity so it's now up to us to make the most of it," added Hesson. "We have been trying to be in a position to win the trophy."

With AFP Inputs