Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on Saturday opened up on the handshake controversy with India in Asia Cup 2025. Notably, the Indian cricket team players refused the customary handshake with their Pakistani opponents during their Group A and Super Four matches. "I started playing U16 cricket in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we still shook hands," Agha said in the pre-match press conference in Dubai.

India and Pakistan are set to face each other for a third time in the ongoing tournament. It will be the final that will see the arch-rivals coming up against each other once again.

India defeated Pakistan in the previous two matches between the sides this edition. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team won the first game by 7 wickets and the second by 6 wickets. Agha said Pakistan lost the previous two matches to India because they made more mistakes than their opponents.

"India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games we lost because we made more mistakes," said the Pakistan captain.

While India are on a six-match winning streak, Pakistan have won four of their six matches played in the tournament. However, Agha is of the opinion that both the teams will be under pressure during the high-octane encounter.

"The final brings the same pressure on both teams. We don't care what the Indian media says. For us, it's only about doing the basics right," he said.

Agha, who is not having a good tournament with the bat, did not shy away from self-criticism.

"Yes, I haven't performed well and my strike-rate hasn't been up to the mark. It's not necessary to bat at 150 strike-rate but to play as per the demand of the situation," he said.

India's firm stance

After the first match vs Pakistan, Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav had opened up about the team's decision to not shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers.

"We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack," Surya had said.

"We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible," he had added.