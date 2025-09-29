Still trying to cope with the disappointment of another defeat at the hands of Team India in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha struggled to control his frustration in the post-match press conference. Agha's men came close to becoming third-time lucky against India, having already suffered two defeats in the tournament, but Tilak Varma's exploits earned India a deserved victory in the final on Sunday. After the game, Salman was asked about the non-cricketing controversies in the Asia Cup, which started after India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands on September 14.

The Asia Cup final arguably produced the biggest controversy of the campaign after the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and a political figure in the country. Upset with India's demands, Naqvi decided to take the trophy and medals to his hotel room.

When asked about India's conduct in the entire tournament by a reporter, Salman said that he doesn't want to use very harsh words, yet labelled the behaviour from Suryakumar Yadav's team 'disrespectful'.

"Sir, what has happened in this tournament is very disappointing. If you look at cricket, they are thinking that if they do not shake hands with us, they are disrespecting us. No, sir, they are disrespecting cricket. What they did today, a good team will never behave this way," he told the reporter in the presser after the match.

"A good team will behave just like we did. We were waiting there to receive our medals. We got our pictures taken separately with the trophy before the start of the game. Whatever they are doing with the game, I don't want to use very harsh words. This is very disrespectful; they are being disrespectful to the game," Salman added.

Salman even claimed that Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with him in private, at the start of the tournament.

"He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament. Both at the pre-tournament press conference and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands. I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it were up to him, he'd shake hands with me," Agha asserted.

The absence of a trophy wasn't a problem for the Indian team, as Suryakumar Yadav and his men continued with the celebrations. Suryakumar even did the customary celebration on the podium as if he was holding the Asia Cup trophy.