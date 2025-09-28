Despite seeing Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan being reprimanded by the International Cricket Council, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has refused to rule out similar instances in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. Speaking to the media during the press conference on the eve of the final, Salman was asked if there's an intent to control the team's 'aggression' in the title-decider, considering the controversies that unfolded in the last two matches against India. The Pakistan captain, however, said that fast bowlers need to show aggression; hence, curbing such instincts is simply out of questions.

Rauf embarrassed his own team with his '6-0' and plane-crashing gestures in the Super 4 match against India. His teammate Sahibzada did the 'AK47' gesture after completing a fifty, but both acts were duly penalised by the ICC. But, going by the remarks made by the Pakistan captain, the Asia Cup 2025 may see a few more controversies before the final concludes.

'No Handshake' To Continue:

No handshakes took place between India and Pakistan players in the first two matches. The snub is set to continue in the third and final match between the two teams in this tournament.

A repeat of the refusal to shake hands at the toss or after the final result is likely to see the controversy extend on Sunday.

Politically Charged Player Gestures and Celebrations:

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have already been fined by the ICC for their actions in the last match against India. Any repeat of such inflammatory gestures or aggressive verbal altercations on the field can't be ruled out. But such actions could lead to immediate sanctions (fines, match bans) and significantly escalate tensions in a high-stakes final.

Umpiring Under The Spotlight:

Umpiring decisions are often scrutinized heavily in high-pressure matches. In the Super Four match, Pakistan reportedly filed a complaint over a contentious caught-behind dismissal of Fakhar Zaman. Such close calls will once again be under the spotlight in the Asia Cup final, especially for the Pakistan camp.

Trophy Presentation:

With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chair, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, scheduled to hand over the trophy to the winner, the final could end on a dramatic note. Handshakes with both winning and losing teams are customary, but India might refuse the exchange of such friendly gestures with Naqvi, a man who has made many inflammatory comments since the Asia Cup 2025 began.

If India win the final, captain Suryakumar Yadav might also refuse to accept the trophy from his hands.