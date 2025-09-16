The Pakistan cricket team decided to cancel a scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE on Tuesday. The decision was taken after the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly rejected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s request to remove Andy Pycroft from the panel of match referees for the ongoing competition. PCB accused Pycroft of playing a major role in the 'handshake' controversy during the Group A match against India. "Pakistan cancelled a scheduled pre-match press conference here on Tuesday with team sources saying that it was done to "avoid" questions on the widely reported threat of a pullout," PTI reported.

While the press conference will not take place, Pakistan players will attend the practice session.

Pakistan reportedly threatened to boycott their match against UAE if Pycroft was removed. However, nothing can been confirmed from the team regarding their participation in the tournament.

A report by Times Of India said that it is unlikely that Pakistan will pull out of the competition considering the heavy sanctions a move like that can attract. Considering the poor financial situation of PCB after Champions Trophy, the Pakistan cricket governing body may avoid to take such a step.

"It is very unlikely that the PCB will pull out from the Asia Cup," a PCB source told the Times of India.

"If we do that, ICC led by Jay Shah will put heavy sanctions on the PCB, and this is something our board cannot afford. The financial situation post the Champions Trophy, where all the stadiums were renovated, is not good."

Earlier, ICC rejected Pakistan's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the ongoing Asia Cup despite the PCB's reported threat of a pullout that would cause heavy financial loss to the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked its captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav at the time of toss in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.

"Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected," an ICC source told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)