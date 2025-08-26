Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram is hoping to see an entertaining contest when India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14. This will be the first meeting between the two bitter rivals since the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Ever since the attack, the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have hit an all-time low. Former Pakistan captain Akram, who has been a great ambassador of the game, has urged both sets of fans not to cross the line when the two teams face off in Dubai next month.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram told Telecom Asia Sport.

India will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14, with both matches set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will take place from September 20 to 26, with the final scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 28.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

(With ANI Inputs)