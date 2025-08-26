Oman has unveiled a new-look squad for their first appearance at the Asia Cup as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Experienced opener Jatinder Singh will captain Oman during the eight-team tournament, with the side drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, hosts UAE and India. The 17-member squad features a different set of players to the ones that took part in last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies, with a total of four new faces - Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan - in line for their international debut.

It will be Oman's first-ever appearance at the Asia Cup and head coach Duleep Mendis is excited to see what the side can achieve.

"It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup - a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage," Mendis said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything," he added.

"Our build-up has been strong, with the ongoing National T20 tournament providing competitive exposure, and our training sessions have been intense and focused. It's not just about skills - in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation," he noted.

"Oman enters the Asia Cup with a blend of experience and youth, determined to leave a mark against Asia's cricketing powerhouses. The tournament will not only test their skills but also their mental toughness on one of the most watched platforms in the sport," he said.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

