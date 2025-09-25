India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match on Wednesday. With the win, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. made it to the summit clash of the tournament. Opener Abhishek Sharma produced a 37-ball 75 but the rest of the batters failed to produce a big score as India settled for a decent 168 for six in 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. Abhishek shared a blistering opening-wicket stand of 77 runs in 6.2 overs with Shubman Gill (29) that gave India a strong start. But once Gill and Abhishek departed, Indian middle-order failed to sustain the momentum. Hardik Pandya (38 off 29 balls) fought back for India and took the side past 160.

In the chase for Bangladesh, Saif Hassan starred with a 69-run knock off 51 balls but only one of the rest 10 batters could cross the single-digit score. Bangladesh were all out for 127. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3 for 18, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets apiece.

Abhishek, for his fiery fifty, earned the Player of the Match award after the game. However, he could win the 'Impact Player of the Match' honour in India's dressing room. The medal was given to Kuldeep.

The left-arm spinner was presented the medal by Indian cricket team analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.

"The Impact Player Award goes to someone who showcased serious skills with the ball. In the modern-day T20 cricket, not many players display spin, drift, and dip with such remarkable consistency. So, the award goes to none other than, Kuldeep Yadav," said Mohan while presenting the medal.

After bagging the honour, Kuldeep said, "Overall it was a good game. With the ball, Hardik and Bumrah were excellent. As spinners, our job was to control the middle overs and pick the middle-order wickets. We did well. The intensity was good and let's carry the same in the next game."

The winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh game on Thursday will face India in the final of Asia Cup 2025.