India pacer Harshit Rana had a horrible outing against Sri Lanka during an Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. He returned figures of 1 for 54 in his quota of four overs as the Sri Lanka batters smashed the fast bowler all around the park quite easily. Harshit was already under the scanner for being selected ahead of some experienced bowlers for the tournament and his performance on Friday night put him under further scrutiny.

India's 1983 World Cup-winner and opening batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at the pacer's performance. The ex-India star made the statement on his YouTube channel as quoted by Sportskeeda. He even said that Harshit's attitude is "not good".

"Harshit Rana does too many filmy gimmicks. All these filmy reactions aren't of any use, you've to actually bowl well. He does all these filmy reactions in the IPL as well. This is not a good attitude, it's just showboating. Aggression is different but showboating so much at a young age is why he got punished today.

"India won because of the four overs in the middle from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. They both bowled magically . Wrist spinners are always potential match winners, which got proven today. Sri Lanka today exposed the Indian bowling a little bit. Axar Patel can be taken to the cleaners if there is no turn," he said.

Talking about the India vs Sri Lanka game on Friday, the Lankans put up a spirited show to turn the dead Super 4 rubber alive, but Suryakumar Yadav and co. once again asserted their supremacy to extend their winning streak in Asia Cup 2025 to six games.

India seemed to take away the game after posting a total of 202 for 5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. They stayed in command with Hardik Pandya sending Kusal Mendis back to the dugout on the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's chase. Little did anyone expect what the Lankans were coming up with.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched a 127-run stand off 70 balls for the second wicket to completely stun India. While Perera fell for 58, Nissanka continued to smash a 52-ball ton. He ended up scoring 107 off 58 balls. India kept fighting till the end and managed to take the match into the Super Over, where they registered an easy win.