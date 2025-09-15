Team India strictly stuck to business against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Barring the contest between the bat and the ball, no exchange was made between the two teams. While the decision not to shake Pakistan players' hands was a planned move by the Indian team, the act shocked Salman Ali Agha's team. However, it has now been said that none of the Indian players even wanted to play the Asia Cup game against Pakistan.

Former India star Suresh Raina, in a chat with Sports Tak, claimed that not a single player was keen on playing in the Asia Cup, as per his understanding. Since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had agreed to participate in the tournament, the players were left with no choice but to abide.

"I know one thing for sure. If you personally ask the players, none of them wants to play the Asia Cup. In a way, they are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it. I am sad that India are playing against Pakistan, but I can also say for a fact that if Suryakumar Yadav and his players are asked about their personal opinions about playing against Pakistan, they would have said no. None of them wanted to play," Raina said.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which was followed by the Operation Sindoor, saw the relations between India and Pakistan sink to an all-new low. It was also contemplated whether the Asia Cup would even be held this year, considering the political tensions between the two countries. But the BCCI and all other participating boards agreed to go ahead with the tournament.

Seeing the BCCI agree to make the Indian team play against Pakistan, even calls for the match to be boycotted were also made. The social media sentiment over the match was one of resentment, yet the Indian team found the courage to cut out the noise and go ahead with the scheduled game.

India went on to hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets while also sending a message of solidarity to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.