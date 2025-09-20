Asia Cup 2025 has been marred with major controversies, surrounding India and Pakistan. Ever-since India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after the group stage match, things started to heat up with the PCB demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing tournament. After ICC rejected PCB's request, they threatened to boycott the match against UAE, which would have ended their journey in Asia Cup 2025. However, they ended up playing against UAE after an hour's delay and won the game by 41 runs.

Speaking about the situation, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal slammed the PCB for their poor management and making demands that are not genuine.

"Pakistan have surrendered because their demand was not genuine. First of all, why should we shake hands with them, it is not mentioned in any rulebook. Secondly, why should match referee Andy Pycroft be sacked. Pakistan have so many people interfering in one matter and if you see the condition of PCB, there's no board. They take a decision just like that and that's not right because at international level, you have to be extremely sure whenever you take any decision," Madan Lal said on India Today.

On Pakistan threatening to boycott the UAE clash, he said, "If you are not going to play, then who will suffer? You are going to suffer. If Pakistan would have boycotted the match against UAE, they would have caused an irreparable damage to their cricket."

In the match against India, Pakistan were restricted to 127/9 in 20 overs. Against UAE, they once again failed with the bat and could manage only 146/9.

Madan Lal went on to criticise the current Pakistan team for their back-to-back failures with the bat and called them classless.

"Look at the condition of their country. They are suffering from everything now. They had such talented cricketers but look at their team for the last five-six years. The current team which is playing now has no class at all. The way they have batted, I have never seen any Pakistan team batting like that," he said.