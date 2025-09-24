NDTV Good Times made its presence felt at the Asia Cup 2025. During the Super Four clash between India and Bangladesh, the giant screen at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE showcased the logo of NDTV Good Times. The logo also appeared on the screen that ran all the way across the stadium near the spectator stands. NDTV Good Times was officially launched on September 23. NDTV Good Times will present iconic artistes across multiple cities, curating evenings that promise to transcend performance and become true occasions of celebration.

AR Rahman will create magic at the sacred ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi, Sonu Nigam will honour 100 years of Mohammed Rafi with a spectacular tribute at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will bring their powerhouse music to audiences, while Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar will electrify with their popular energy. These performances will invite audiences into a profound sense of connection - creating memories of rare distinction.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "NDTV has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and society. With NDTV Good Times, we take that commitment into the realm of live culture and experiences - curating iconic performances that will not just entertain but also inspire, connect, and create lasting memories for audiences across India."

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added, "Live experiences are the new heartbeat of culture globally - and create deeply personal experiences. NDTV Good Times is about reimagining that heartbeat for India, bringing together the nation's finest artistes in extraordinary settings, and ensuring that every performance becomes an occasion to remember."

What sets this journey apart is NDTV's distinctive strength - the vision to craft exceptional live experiences and the unrivalled reach to amplify them seamlessly across broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

With a trusted ticketing partner like District already on board, NDTV Good Times will move beyond the realm of entertainment to reimagine experiences - making them unforgettable, unmissable, and unique.

Every concert, every live experience, every collaboration, every gathering will capture that singular moment - distilling it into a lasting imprint of culture, connection, and celebration. NDTV Good Times will help imagine the cultural identity of a generation - young, assured, and globally connected - for a new India, ready to embrace the Good Times.