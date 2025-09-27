Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev opened up on the the rivalry between India and Pakistan, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday. Speaking to NDTV on the eve of the historic clash in Dubai, he suggested that while the players don't hold a 'grudge', the Pakistan fans find it hard to accept India's success. India and Pakistan will clash in a final of the Asia Cup for first time ever. Both the teams met earlier in the group stage, as well as the Super Four, with India winning both matches by comfortable margins.

"I don't think the players have so much grudge. The Pakistani people, they give an impression, when you hear them speak as if they have a grudge. They feel how come this country is playing so well when our team was far better on the field. Players understand that we are not better than them, but fans can't take it," Kapil Dev told NDTV.

India have won four of their last five T20I fixtures against Pakistan. Earlier in the tournament, India had already tasted victory against Pakistan twice.

India dominated the group stage match, cruising to a seven-wicket victory, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's match-winning spell of 3/18.

In the Super 4s showdown, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 74 off 39 balls dismantled Pakistan's bowling attack, paving the way for a convincing six-wicket win for India.

For India, Abhishek Sharma has been the best batter of the ongoing tournament. Abhishek notched his third successive fifty during the ongoing Asia Cup, bashing Sri Lanka all over the park in their final Super Four clash on Friday, scoring an eye-catching 61 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. He struck at 196.77.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav currently tops the wicket-takers' list with 13 wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 9.84 and an economy rate of 6.05.

(With ANI Inputs)