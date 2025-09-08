Standing on the cusp of kickstarting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the Indian cricket team takes on UAE in their opening match before the all-important fixture against Pakistan. However, the fact that India have agreed to play Pakistan in the continental event has triggered a debate, both from the sporting and political perspective, considering the recent military conflict between the two nations. A section of fans feel India should boycott Pakistan even in ICC or other multi-team events, but the board's secretary Devajit Saikia explained why such a step cannot be taken, in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Asked about the criticism surrounding the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, Saikia said that the BCCI is simply following the guidelines set by the Indian government over sporting relations with Pakistan.

"The technicality regarding participation of the Indian team, for cricket or any other sport, the central government's sports department has laid down the guidelines as well as the policies. While framing the policy, I am sure that the central government has taken a very cautious decision, to lay out the guidelines which will help the sports federations at the national level. Accordingly we can take a call regarding participation in any multi-national tournament," Saikia said.

Further explaining why a complete boycott of Pakistan on the sporting stage isn't possible, Saiki said that India's refusal to play the neighbours in multi-team events can lead to severe sanctions by the governing bodies - like International Cricket Council or Asian Cricket Council. Moreover, Saikia feels such steps could hamper the developments of budding cricketers and derail their careers.

"The central government has taken into consideration all the factors, including the interests of the federations as well as the players' concerns. A tournament which has a multi-national facet, and the team doesn't participate, there may be sanctions against a particular federation. Such a situation would deprive the upcoming players and their careers," he asserted.

India and Pakistan will square off in the Asia Cup on September 14 in the group stage. The two teams can potentially take on each other a total of three times before the tournament concludes.