A muted video has emerged on social media of the meeting between the Pakistan cricket team management and match referee Andy Pycroft amid the ongoing 'handshake' controversy. The video was shared on social media with claims that Pycroft apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha for the entire episode. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also made similar claims but insider sources revealed that Pycroft only apologised for the 'miscommunication' and emphasised that he had only relayed a message from the venue manager and had not violated the Code of Conduct in any way.

The controversy started when India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during their Asia Cup 2025 match. PCB claimed that Pycroft asked the two captains to not shake hands and asked for his removal from the competition.

Video clip of match referee Andy Pycroft apologising to Pakistan's manager and captain. pic.twitter.com/VnBKM6ePBa — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 17, 2025

Pakistan even reportedly threatened to boycott their match against UAE on their request but it was ultimately rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC). While the match was delayed by an hour, Pakistan eventually agreed to play.

PCB took to social media to say that Pycroft apologised to Agha over the incident.

"ICC's controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistani cricket team. Andy Pycroft had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match," the PCB said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's action. Andy Pycroft termed the incident on September 14 as a result of miscommunication and apologized," it added.

An ICC insider revealed that PCB sent another email to ICC over conducting a formal enquiry into alleged Code Of Conduct violations in the India-Pakistan game. ICC responded by asking the PCB to show specific evidence to demonstrate any violation.

"The ICC received another email from the PCB requesting a formal inquiry into alleged Code of Conduct violations during the India vs. Pakistan match on 15 September and subsequent incidents. The ICC responded by requesting that the PCB provide specific evidence to demonstrate any violation. The ICC is awaiting further information in this regard," the ICC insider told NDTV.