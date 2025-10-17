Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has made another controversial statement, this time regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy saga. After winning the Asia Cup title, Team India had refused to accept it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, in a strange turn of events, India weren't presented the trophy at all, with Naqvi taking it with him. Yousuf - who recently referred to Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav as a 'pig' - has now backed Naqvi's actions regarding the trophy.

"What Chairman Sir (Mohsin Naqvi) is doing is absolutely right. He has taken the correct stand," Yousuf stated in an interview with Pakistan-based channel Samaa TV.

"India should have taken the trophy at that moment. According to ACC and ICC rules, he was standing there as ACC chief, and the trophy should have been handed through his hands only," Yousuf said.

"You didn't take it at that moment, so what's the hurry now? You should have gone and collected it from his office if you remembered that you had to take the trophy.

"At the ground, you were busy making your films. I said it on that day as well. They are not coming out of the filmy world. This is sports, this is cricket; movies won't be playing here. In movies, there are retakes and all, but becoming a hero in movies is a different thing. You are playing a genuine sport here, and now you are saying you want the trophy," Yousuf added.

India are yet to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy although three weeks have passed since the final.

An accomplished batter during his playing days, having amassed over 17,000 international runs, Yousuf had earlier stooped to a huge low by referring to Suryakumar Yadav as a 'pig'. Appearing on a live television cricket show, Yousuf had made derogatory remarks regarding the Indian T20I skipper. In spite of being corrected by the show anchor, Yousuf had repeatedly hurled the slang at Suryakumar.