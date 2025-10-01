Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi has landed himself in a precarious situation because of the 'trophy stealing' act at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 final. With the Indian team yet to be handed over the trophy by Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India is pushing for his impeachment, as per sources. The call for his removal stems from a series of alleged breaches of conduct and protocol, which BCCI members argue have severely damaged the reputation of cricket administration, both for the Asian body and the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Asia Cup trophy, as has been learned, is now with the UAE cricket board. It isn't yet confirmed on how and when will the trophy be handed over to India.

According to NDTV sources, the primary points are being raised by the dissenting BCCI faction, led by officials who recently confronted Naqvi in a virtual ACC meeting. The officials claim that Naqvi's actions directly led to the abuse of office and a disregard for sporting standards.

Naqvi has been accused of Violation of the Code of Responsibilities and Ceremonial Protocols as he refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the winning Indian team. This move violated established ceremonial protocols and his fundamental duties as the ACC Chief to honour the winners, leading to embarrassment.

His actions also suggest a Conflict of Interest and Breaches of Fair Conduct. The 'trophy stealing act' stemmed from personal or political resentment, constituting a conflict of interest that breaches the spirit of fair conduct required of a continental cricket head. The fact that the trophy and medals were reportedly taken to his hotel room in Dubai after he walked out of the presentation has been labelled as an act of petulance in the cricketing spectrum.

Naqvi's act also suggests the mixing of politics in sport by letting national sentiment interfere with his role as an impartial head of the regional governing body. In the process, Naqvi's conduct has damaged the reputation of both the ACC and the ICC, setting a dangerous precedent for future sporting events.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has apologized to the BCCI over the trophy controversy but has refused to return the trophy and medals. He is reportedly flying to Lahore today. The dispute remains unresolved.



Video surfaces of the moment Pakistan stole the trophy from India pic.twitter.com/YlRv14I11W — Megh Updates(@MeghUpdates) October 1, 2025

BCCI's Firm Stance In ACC Meeting

During a virtual ACC meeting on Tuesday, BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar confronted Naqvi directly. Sources confirmed that the BCCI officials categorically insisted that the trophy belonged to the legitimate winners, India, and was not the property of any individual.

Furthermore, the BCCI also asked Naqvi to formally congratulate the unbeaten, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side, but he chose not to. While the ACC has reportedly expressed 'regret' over the incident, Naqvi is yet to issue a formal apology for his actions.

The BCCI has made it clear that they intend to escalate the issue to the ICC, with the matter set to be raised at the upcoming ICC meeting in November.