Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has come under heavy scrutiny after he repeatedly called India captain Suryakumar Yadav a "pig" during a discussion on a Pakistani TV channel. Yousuf's reaction came after Suryakumar's no-handshake stance following the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A game. Even the anchor was shocked by Yousuf's choice of words and kept correcting him, but he continued to target Suryakumar. "India are unable to get out of their filmy world. India should be ashamed of the way they are trying to win-using umpires, torturing [Pakistan] through the match referee," said Yousuf on Samaa TV.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, minced no words as he criticized Yousuf for stooping so low on live television.

While speaking to India Today, the 74-year-old said such comments from Pakistan cricketers show the true character of their country.

"See, that shows the character of the Pakistani people. How can you abuse someone? They only know these sorts of things. Abusing someone is totally wrong. How can a cricketer who has played at the highest level abuse anyone? That is utter stupidity," said Madan Lal.

He also called Yousuf an uneducated person, adding that such people shouldn't be allowed to sit on live television.

"They are not educated people. That's why they do such things. This didn't happen during our playing days. I understand sledging and all, but abusing someone on live television is not the right thing to do. That's what Pakistan is all about. That is why their cricket is suffering. They are frustrated people because they are losing a lot to India," he added.

"They do this for publicity. We should not talk about such people on live television."

The Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts following their match on Sunday. The decision was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists.

(With ANI Inputs)