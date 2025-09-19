There just seems to be no end to the handshake controversy that erupted during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan's antics in the aftermath of the handshake row saw them nearly pulling out of the tournament, after a drama-filled Wednesday delayed their match against UAE by an hour. As social media continues to debate the exchange between the Pakistan Cricket Board, Asian Cricket Council and International Cricket Council on the topic, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's post on Virat Kohli has got fans talking.

Amir, who has had cordial relations with Virat in the past, hailed the India superstar as the 'best human being in Indian cricket history', with the post adding a new topping to the handshake drama ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday.

"One thing is for sure, Virat is the best player and best human being in Indian cricket history, respect," Amir wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The ICC has formally addressed the PCB through a letter/e-mail, detailing a series of violations that the PCB has committed, as per an ANI report. The ICC is expected to take disciplinary action against the PCB for breaching regulations.

The violations pertain to the PCB's decision to film and share a video inside the stadium during their dominant 41-run win over the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, which was subsequently posted on their social media handles.

Notably, despite the ICC clarifying that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's apology was solely for the miscommunication, the PCB proceeded to post videos on their social media handles, accompanied by a statement.

PCB dropped a startling statement claiming that match referee Pycroft had apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Naveed Akram Cheema, the team manager, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its willingness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct. The international board has cleared Pycroft of all allegations after finding him non-guilty of any offence.

With ANI Inputs