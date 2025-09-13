A consistent topic of debate surrounding Indian cricketers in recent years has been workload management of the players. In particular, the issue has been highlighted due to the need to manage the workload of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. On this issue, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has stated that it is a concept that works mostly for fast bowlers, and is not so much a concern for batters. Kotak was asked on whether there was any concern regarding the workload of T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill, ahead of India's massive clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"I don't know how you look at workload management, but generally we do it for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers," Kotak said while speaking to the media.

"When it comes to batsmen, only if they mentally feel that cricket has become too much for them does it become a concern," he added.

25-year-old Gill has been in constant action for India across all formats through the course of 2025.

Gill played all of India's matches in their victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, after which he led Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

After the IPL, Gill led India for all five Tests in a gruelling away series against England, in what was his first assignment as India's Test captain.

Now, Gill is back in action for India, this time in the T20I format in the Asia Cup 2025. However, Kotak has dismissed suggestions that Gill may be facing a workload issue.

"In my view, workload management is actually meant for fast bowlers. For batsmen, I don't think workload management is that much of an issue," Kotak said.

On the other hand, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has had a dedicated workload management schedule for a while now. After an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, India have specifically focused on Bumrah's workload.

Bumrah was forced to miss the Champions Trophy, as well as a number of games at the start of IPL 2025. Bumrah then played only three out of the five Tests against England.