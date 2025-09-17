Ahead of Pakistan's crucial Asia Cup Group A encounter against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and amid threats of a boycott, Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and their team manager. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier sent a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) demanding an apology from Pycroft and his removal from their match against UAE, alleging that he had allowed the no-handshake row to take place after Pakistan's match against India.

Here's the full statement issued by the PCB on Pycroft's subsequent apology: "The ICC's match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Andy Pycroft had barred the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands during their match.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's actions. Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."

However, there's a twist. A source told PTI: "The apology has only been tendered for the miscommunication and ICC will only conduct its investigation only when PCB furnish further evidence as to what was Pycroft' fault."

More updates to follow...