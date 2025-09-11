Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha sat out the majority of his side's practice session on Wednesday with a neck spasm, raising concerns about his fitness days ahead of their crucial Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals India. While he accompanied the rest of the squad to the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, Agha was seen walking around with a bandage wrapped around his neck. According to a report by Geo News, the 31-year-old refrained from putting in extra yards, while the rest of his teammates "engaged in warm-ups, stretching drills, and even football to loosen up."

"His discomfort was visible during movement, prompting him to exercise caution," Geo News reported.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager clarified that Agha's spasm is minor and precautionary in nature. He is expected to resume training ahead of their Asia Cup opener against Oman on Friday.

"The captain skipped the session purely as a precautionary measure and is expected to resume full training with the team shortly," the report added.

There is a sense of optimism in the camp that Agha will be fully fit and available for Pakistan's upcoming Asia Cup fixtures.

Pakistan entered the tournament on the back of a strong performance, winning the T20 Tri-Series by beating Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick sealed a comprehensive victory in the series, which also featured UAE.

Ranked eighth globally, Pakistan will aim to gain valuable experience before their high-voltage meeting with arch-rivals India.

The slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE prompted Pakistan to include spinners in the squad, a strategy that paid off during the Tri-Series and will be crucial in the Asia Cup.

"We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we've done that," Pakistan captain Salman Agha had said.

"We've been doing really well since the Bangladesh series at home. Now, we're in very good shape and fully prepared." Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, with the marquee India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai.