Just days remain before the Asia Cup 2025 campaign begins in the UAE, with India looking to defend the title under Suryakumar Yadav. However, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the continental event, there's been widespread displeasure over the absence of certain players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the 15-member squad. Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar understands the chatter around the selection within the country, but is baffled to see some former players from other nations adding fuel to this fire.

Gavaskar said that he would've been surprised had there been no debate around the Asia Cup squad in the Indian media, social media, and among pundits. But the fact that even ex-cricketers from outside the country are getting into this debate isn't acceptable to him.

"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business. They should focus on their country's cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country's teams are selected, there's hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection.

"It's almost as if the selection is perfect and they have no comments to make. So, why butt your nose into the selection of the Indian team? Have you ever heard Indian ex-cricketers talk about the selection of other countries' teams? No, we mind our own business, and seriously couldn't be bothered by who they choose or who they don't select," Gavaskar said in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar feels the reactions of the Indian audience on social media help these foreign cricketing personalities get more followers and views on social media, hence helping them make a living.

"Today, in the days of public media, where getting views and followers is the theme, one of the fastest ways to increase the numbers is by commenting on matters Indian. And mostly, they do it negatively, so there is a huge reaction from Indian keyboard users, which in turn boosts their follower count. If you have thick skin, then all the better. That's why so many overseas cricketers have made a living by needling the Indian cricket lovers with their mostly negative comments about Indian cricket and cricketers."

"To an extent, the Indian media is also responsible, as they go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket. How often, on overseas tours, do we see members of the Indian media chasing former players from the host country-players whom even their own nation has almost forgotten-for an interview? It's almost as if validation of Indian cricket and its cricketers has to be obtained from overseas players," said the original Little Master.