Former India skipper Kapil Dev wished Team India "good luck" for their upcoming high-voltage game against Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The India national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

Speaking on the Asia Cup 2025 game between India and Pakistan, Kapil Dev told the media, "We wish that India wins...Good luck! Let Team India win. The bottom line is that all the players represent India."

In August, the central government revised a policy to tackle Indian athletes competing against Pakistani athletes in sports events. According to the policy, India will be allowed to participate in multinational events but will continue to refrain from participating in bilateral competitions.

India posted a commanding victory by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE on Wednesday. After the fixture against Pakistan, India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26.

Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

