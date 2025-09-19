Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav had a brainfade moment at the toss ahead of their final group game against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Suryakumar revealed that they've made two changes for the game. While he confirmed that pacer Harshit Rana has been recalled, he forgot the name of the other player. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri later confirmed that the second player was left-arm pacer Arshdeep. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Oman Live Updates)

After forgetting Arshdeep's name, Suryakumar admitted that he has "become like Rohit Sharma", who is famous for his brainfade moments at the toss.

"I have become like Rohit"

-

Suryakumar Yadav forget the two changes for India vs Oman during toss. pic.twitter.com/GHXuw0N9vj — GURMEET GILL 𝕏 (@GURmeetG9) September 19, 2025

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," said Suryakumar.

However, Suryakumar wasn't the only one who forgot one of the players as his Oman counterpart, Jatinder Singh, replicated the scene moments later.

"I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes," said Jatinder.