Since the schedule of the Asia Cup 2025 was announced, there's been a recurring debate over whether the two teams should indulge in a cricketing contest, considering their worsened political relations, especially in the wake of the Pehalgam attack, which was followed by the Operation Sindoor. Now, just days before the start of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of the high-profile contest. However, the bench, consisting of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to even hear the matter, saying it's just a match.

A Public Interest Litigation under Article 32 of the Constitution was filed on behalf of four law students led by Ms. Urvashi Jain. The petition sought urgent directions to cancel the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14, 2025, as part of the Asia Cup, a continental cricketing event.

Here's how the conversation between the counsel and the bench of judges went:

Counsel: I may have a bad case, but please list before you.

Justice Maheshwari: What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?

What did the petition say?

The petition stated that organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, in which Indian civilians and soldiers sacrificed their lives, sends a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

It is argued that engaging in sports with a nation that shelters terrorism undermines the morale of the Armed Forces and causes anguish to the families of martyrs and victims of terrorism.

The petitioners contend that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens, or the sacrifices of armed personnel.

However, the court refused an urgent hearing on the matter.

The Controversy

It isn't the first time an India-Pakistan match has faced calls for cancellation or a boycott. The BCCI, however, has maintained that it is bound by the central government's policy, which permits participation in multinational tournaments but restricts bilateral series with Pakistan.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently stated that boycotting multi-national tournaments could lead to sanctions from international bodies like the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, which would be detrimental to the careers of Indian players.

The government's policy aims to balance national sentiment with the broader interests of Indian sports and athletes on the global stage.

While India has no intentions of playing against Pakistan in bilateral assignments, the board has its hands tied when it comes to multi-team events.