Whenever it comes to a cricket match between India and Pakistan, there's usually a huge buzz around the contest. It isn't just the rivalry the two teams share but also the political affairs between the two countries that make it a high-stakes event. As India gear up for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, however, opinions are divided over the fixture, with some suggesting that Suryakumar Yadav's team shouldn't have said yes to playing against Pakistan, a country that is known to harbour terrorists. Amid the chatter, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings came up with a unique way to boycott Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Just days before the high-profile clash in the Asia Cup, Punjab Kings shared a post on social media where they shared a graphic for India's next match (against Pakistan on September 14), without mentioning the team from across the border.

The post by PBKS understandably drew plenty of attention, forcing the franchise to disable the comments section on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, a plea was submitted in the Supreme Court of India, seeking cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup but the judges refused to list it as an urgent matter.

"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted.

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment."

The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was "detrimental to the national interests" and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to square off on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.