The highly-anticipated and controversial Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday in Dubai. Despite all the calls from fans and even some former cricketers to boycott this match, Team India to scheduled to face the arch-rivals. This game is going to be an interesting one as it is first time that India will Pakistan, since the retirement of former skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli from the T20Is. However, former India bowler Atul Wassan stated that the potential of the current team will not let anyone miss the legendary duo.

Rohit and Virat retired from the T20Is after India's title win at the T20 World Cup 2024. Wassan stated that the times have now changed and we should move on from Rohit and Kohli.

"India's B team will also beat this Pakistan team because things have changed. When we played in the 90s, they were a very good side. Now the boot is on the other foot. I will not miss Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) because then I will start missing Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also," said Wassan on CNN News18, as quoted by the Indian Express.

"The king is dead, long live the king. Things move, new superstars come in, and this embarrassment of riches, and I feel sorry for the selectors because to keep everyone in the mix because who's to drop and who's to pick," he added.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla also backed Wassan's statement and said the transition for Indian team has been smooth one.

"If you look at the current Indian team, the amount of games that they have won post the Rohit and Kohli era in T20 cricket, they are doing a wonderful job. Somebody like Arshdeep is not getting a chance in the playing XI, being in the top five of world T20 bowlers," said Chawla.

"I think this team looks really set, and you always miss these kinds of players. But this is the part and parcel of the game. One has to come and then go. We can't even say that this team is going through a transition period, because if you see all the players in this squad, they have so much experience, and when you play a tournament like the IPL, when the standards are so high," he added.