India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Having already qualified for the final of Asia Cup 2025, India will take on Sri Lanka in their last Super Four game. On the other hand, the Charith Asalanka-led side has already been eliminated from the competition with two losses in the Super Four stage after an unbeaten run in the group stage. While the game on Friday is a dead rubber, it gives the Suryakumar Yadav-led side a perfect dress rehearsal for the summit clash against Pakistan.

A win would allow India to head into the final with momentum, while the Sri Lankans will be equally eager to upset their opponents, who are yet to lose a game in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.

The focus will truly be on the man-in-form Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw has scored 248 runs in five innings at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66, with two half-centuries and a best score of 75. He leads the run-getters' chart in the ongoing Asia Cup. Meanwhile, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is on top of the wicket-takers' chart with 12 scalps to his name from five matches.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place on Friday, September 26 (EST, Pacific Time, Central Standard Time).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start in US time?

The toss for India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:30 AM (Pacific Time), 8:30 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss in the USA?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV)

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss in the USA?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)