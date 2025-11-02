Just over a month after the dramatic Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan are set to square off in another tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). While dispute over when and how Team India will be handed their Asia Cup trophy continues to rage on, they will face Pakistan yet again on Sunday, November 16. This time, the event is the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, which is a rebrand of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup - where the 'A' teams of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan compete - was rebranded into the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars ahead of the 2025 edition.

Surprisingly, India have won the tournament just once among the six editions, triumphing in the inaugural tournament in 2013. India A lost to eventual champions Afghanistan A in 2024.

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will take place between November 14 and 23. Interestingly, the groups are the same as the senior Asia Cup 2025. India will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14 and Oman on November 18, with the high-profile clash against Pakistan sandwiched in between.

It must be noted that UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will field their senior teams, while the five Test-playing nations will use their 'A' teams for the tournament.

The India-Pakistan clash in the Rising Stars tournament promises to be a heated affair given the on-field and off-field tension between the two nations. India are still yet to receive their Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, on Saturday confirmed that India will raise the Asia Cup trophy handover issue at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, citing the ACC's lack of response despite a formal communication sent 10 days ago.

With ANI inputs