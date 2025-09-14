Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan led Pakistan's fightback after Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India during their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Both Pakistan batters looked in good touch as Pakistan were 42/2 after the powerplay. Hardik dismissed Saim Ayub for a golden duck in the very first over of the Pakistan innings. Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Mohammad Haris in the second over. Meanwhile, India went with an unchanged side for the match. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat. India fielded only one specialist pacer in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube providing support. On the other hand, they once again opted for three spin options: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Pakistan also retained the same side that defeated Oman in their first Group A match.

"We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Salman Ali Agha also gave his verdict on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Agha said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.