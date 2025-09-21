India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: India will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. There have been numerous tense build-ups to Indo-Pak men's cricket matches in the past but 'surface tension' wasn't as visible as it has been in this case after last Sunday when Suryakumar and his team's decision to not shake hands with the rivals triggered a storm. It is understood that the Indian team is likely to maintain the policy against the neighbours this Sunday too.

In this tournament, Suryakumar is expected to be the best batter, a tactical genius and also an ambassador for his country -- all rolled into one.

India vs Pakistan Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Streaming: Below are the full details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match will take place on Sunday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match be held?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match start?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match for free?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match will be broadcast live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Super Four match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With PTI inputs)