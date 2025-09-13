In the past, India vs Pakistan cricket match tickets for any multi-nation event have been the first to sell out. However, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, it's different. On ticketing sites, a pair of seats in the VIP Suites East is listed at around Rs 2.5 lakhs. According to the website, the ticket "includes aisle seating, unlimited food and drinks, a parking pass, VIP club/lounge access, and private entrance and restrooms." According to the report, the Royal Box costs Rs 2.3 lakhs, the Sky Box costs Rs 1.6 lakhs, and even the Platinum level tickets are listed at Rs 75,659. The most affordable tickets are around Rs 10,000 for two.

Former India star Aakash Chopra delved into the reason behind the comparatively low interest.

"India is playing T20I cricket and people have not come to watch the match. Is it possible? Yes, it has happened. During the India vs UAE match, the stands were almost empty. Even for the India vs Pakistan match, the general tickets are sold out, but the higher-priced tickets like the ones that cost Rs 18,000-20,000 are still available. You can try. What is happening?" Aakash Chopra said in a video.

"Is it a side-effect of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements? Or is it the highly priced tickets in the UAE where only the marquee matches sell? Or, is it the boycott calls over the India vs Pakistan match? Is that the real reason fans have such low interest in this match? Whatever may be the reason, the stadiums are empty. It might be any of the above reasons, or all of the above. The issue is concerning."

India and Pakistan have both won their respective first matches in the Asia Cup 2025. India beat UAE by nine wickets while Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs. “I think it will be a competitive match,” Akram told Telecom Asia Sport while speaking about the India vs Pakistan match.

“Yes, India are a good and strong team and if you compare these two teams player-wise, India looks stronger, but I think Pakistan will have the confidence of winning the tri-series and will give good competition.”

Wasim Akram said the young Pakistan side is under new captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson, but also warned against expecting instant results.

“Pakistan is a young side with a good captain and a good head coach, so they need time to settle into a stronger unit. We, as a nation, need quick results which will not come,” he said.