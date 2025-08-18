Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start from September 9, hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The continental T20 tournament will begin with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The high voltage and the controversial match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 14 in Dubai. Despite the calls for the cancellation of the tournament, due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Asia Cup was not only planned but both the teams were also placed in the group.

The matches between India and Pakistan always attracts a large number of viewers as they always brings one of the most memorable cricketing actions. With such a large number of viewers, companies are always eager to get their ads placed during these matches but this year, they have to pay a hefty amount to promote their brands.

The broadcasting and the streaming rights of Asia Cup 2025 have been acquired by the Sony TV and according to a report in Economic Times, the ad inventory for India's Asia Cup 2025 matches has been priced at Rs 14-16 lakh per 10-second slot.

The ad package breakdown is as follows:

Ad packages on TV

Co-presenting sponsorship: Rs 18 crore

Associate sponsorship: Rs 13 crore

Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): Rs 16 lakh per 10 seconds, or Rs 4.48 crore

Digital deals on Sony LIV

Co-presenting and highlights partner: Rs 30 crore each

Co-powered-by package: Rs 18 crore

30% of all digital ads are reserved for India matches

Ad rates by format

Pre-rolls: Rs 275 per 10 seconds (Rs 500 for India games; Rs 750 for India-Pakistan)

Mid-rolls: Rs 225 (Rs 400 for India games; Rs 600 for India-Pakistan)

Connected TV ads: Rs 450 (Rs 800 for India games; Rs 1,200 for India-Pakistan)

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14.The final match of the tournament will be played on September 28.