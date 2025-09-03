Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. Team India will be opening its campaign on September 10 against the hosts UAE in Dubai. The high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on September 14. This is the first time that India will be up against Pakistan, ever-since the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite many calls to boycott the match against Pakistan, Team India will be playing the game and fans are eagerly waiting for the cut throat action.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Asian Cricket Council opened the tickets booking portal for the fans. As per the release by ACC, the fans can opt from three different packages while booking a ticket.

Here are the details of all the three packages:

Package 1: Iincludes the tickets of group A matches - including India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE. The starting price is AED 475 (INR 11,000).

Package 2: This includes the tickets for Super 4 matches. The starting price for this package is AED 525 (INR 12,500).

Package 3: A third package has also been curated that will let the fans book tickets for two Super 4 matches - A2 vs B2 (September 25), A1 vs B1 (September 26) and the Asia Cup Final (September 28). The starting price is AED 525 (INR 12,500).

Former Indian Cricketer Madan Lal backed the Indian team as favourites in the upcoming Asia Cup (T20) in Dubai, and he believes spinner Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing 11 for his unique bowling style.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches... Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders," Madan Lal told ANI.

"Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai," he added.