For the first time in the history of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are set to square off in the final. Be it the ODI format of T20, the two neighbouring countries have never come across each other in the tournament's summit clash. For the record, India have won the Asia Cup title on most occasions, with 8 trophies to their name, while Pakistan sit third in the list with just two final-winning performances. Despite both teams winning 10 titles combined, they never had the opportunity to face each other in the title showdown.

The September 28 encounter, hence, marks the first-ever instance in 41 years that would see an Indo-Pak title decider. For the record, India have won the Asia Cup title on most occasions, with 8 trophies to their name, while Pakistan sit third in the list with just two final-winning performances.

List Of All Asia Cup Finals (ODI and T20I):

1984: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) in a round-robin format (no final match).

1986: Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated Pakistan (Runner-up) by 5 wickets.

1988: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 6 wickets.

1990/91: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 7 wickets.

1995: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 8 wickets.

1997: Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated India (Runner-up) by 8 wickets.

2000: Pakistan (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 39 runs.

2004: Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated India (Runner-up) by 25 runs.

2008: Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated India (Runner-up) by 100 runs.

2010: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 81 runs.

2012: Pakistan (Winner) defeated Bangladesh (Runner-up) by 2 runs.

2014: Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated Pakistan (Runner-up) by 5 wickets.

2016 (T20I format): India (Winner) defeated Bangladesh (Runner-up) by 8 wickets.

2018: India (Winner) defeated Bangladesh (Runner-up) by 3 wickets.

2022 (T20I format): Sri Lanka (Winner) defeated Pakistan (Runner-up) by 23 runs.

2023: India (Winner) defeated Sri Lanka (Runner-up) by 10 wickets.

Most Successful Teams (as of 2023):

India: 8 Titles

Sri Lanka: 6 Titles

Pakistan: 2 Titles