The 2025 Asia Cup final promises to be historic: India and Pakistan face each other in the title clash for the first time in the tournament's four-decade history. On the surface, this should be a celebration of cricket's fiercest rivalry. But peel back the layers, and the narrative becomes more complex - marked by controversy, questions of competitiveness, and the unmistakable pull of commercial interests that ensure such encounters are staged, regardless of the cricketing quality on display.



A Final Four Decades in the Making

Incredibly, despite playing each other in World Cups, Champions Trophies, and numerous bilateral ODIs and T20Is, India and Pakistan have never before met in an Asia Cup final. This match, therefore, already carries historical symbolism, as much about the rivalry's legacy as about the trophy at stake.

India arrived as favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice already in this tournament and boasting a superior overall record: 12 wins to Pakistan's 6 in Asia Cup history. Pakistan, though, earned their way into the final by grinding out a low-scoring win against Bangladesh, showing flashes of grit amid inconsistency.



The Controversies That Shaped This Edition

If anything, the build-up to this final has been as much about what happened off the ball as on it.

Provocative Celebrations: India formally complained to the ICC about Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, who allegedly used "gun salute" and "falling plane" gestures against India in the Super 4 clash. The ICC has acknowledged receipt of the complaint, and hearings could follow.

No Handshakes: Twice already, post-match traditions were ignored. Players from both sides avoided handshakes - a stark break from cricket's spirit-of-sportmanship.

Accusations of Intimidation: Former players and commentators have criticised the rising trend of provocative conduct in India-Pakistan encounters, calling it "demeaning to the game."

These controversies, while damaging cricket's image, also underscore the combustible nature of the rivalry.



The Quality Question: Has the Cricket Suffered?

Here lies the paradox. This edition of the Asia Cup has been statistically one of the weakest in terms of competitiveness:

A high percentage of one-sided games, with average margins of victory significantly wider than in the last five editions.

Games swinging heavily on collapses rather than sustained contests.

Lower run rates and fewer tight finishes than fans expect from top-tier T20 cricket.

Despite this, the India-Pakistan narrative has carried the tournament - a reminder that in some tournaments, spectacle overshadows substance.



Why Administrators Will Always Stage This Clash

For the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and broadcasters, the India-Pakistan rivalry is a financial juggernaut.

Viewership: Matches between the two nations generate record-breaking TRPs and streaming numbers, dwarfing those of other Asia Cup fixtures.

Sponsorship: Advertisers are willing to pay premiums for slots during these games, with reports suggesting a single India-Pakistan match is worth the equivalent of half the revenue of the entire group stage.

Political Symbolism: The very act of these two nations playing cricket has diplomatic undertones, making it a cultural event as much as a sporting one.

Even if the cricket is poor, the administrators' temptation is clear: India-Pakistan fixtures are too big a brand to abandon.



What Will Decide the Final

Beyond the off-field theatre, the cricket still matters: Pakistan's Bowlers vs India's Top Order: Early wickets are their only path to control.

India's Depth vs Pakistan's Fragility: India's bench strength allows them to absorb failures; Pakistan need a few stars to shine brightly on the day.

Handling Pressure: More than skill, it will come down to who manages the weight of history and expectation.



Beyond the Trophy

The Asia Cup 2025 final will likely extend India's dominance, but Pakistan will see it as a chance to reclaim pride. Yet, perhaps the most telling storyline is how the rivalry sustains itself through controversy, commerce, and cultural pull, even when the cricket itself fails to inspire.

For fans, this match may not settle the question of which side is better - India's edge is already established. Instead, it reinforces a different truth: in modern cricket, India-Pakistan is too valuable a spectacle to be measured by runs and wickets alone.