The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to play out from Saturday, with the group stage about to come to an end. India and Pakistan have sealed qualification from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished as the top two in Group B. The four teams will now go head-to-head in a Super Four stage, where every team will play against each other. But how exactly does the Super Four work? Let's take a look.

Asia Cup Super Four: Format

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will all play each other during the Super Four in a round-robin format. The top two finishers will progress to the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.

Each team will receive two points for a win, one in case of a no-result, and none for a loss. If two teams are tied on points, net run-rate will be the deciding factor.

Asia Cup Super Four: Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Venues

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 20 - Dubai

India vs Pakistan, September 21 - Dubai

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, September 23 - Abu Dhabi

India vs Bangladesh, September 24 - Dubai

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, September 25 - Dubai

India vs Sri Lanka, September 26 - Dubai

All Super Four matches will start at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST).

Asia Cup 2025: How the group stage played out

India and Sri Lanka topped their respective groups, winning every single match so far in the tournament. India comprehensively defeated Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, while Sri Lanka got the better of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka's victory over Afghanistan, where they chased down a tough target of 170 with eight balls to spare, ensured that Bangladesh qualify for the Super Four.

Pakistan, on the other hand, survived a massive scare to beat the UAE in their final match and enter the Super Four.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off for the second time in the space of a week, on Sunday, September 21.