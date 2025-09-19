India vs Oman LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: India take on Oman in their final group game, with an eye on Sunday's crucial Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Having already qualified for the next phase, the Indian team will aim to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side could make a few changes for the dead rubber, hoping to test their bench strength. The defending T20 World Champions will ideally prefer to bat first and make full use of the 20 overs. Oman, on the other hand, will be desperate to bow out with a win. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Oman Live Updates)

India vs Oman LIVE Streaming In USA, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, September 19 (EST, Pacific Time, Central Standard Time).

Where will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What time will the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match start in US time?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match toss will take place 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:30 AM (Pacific Time), 8:30 AM (Mountain Time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match in the USA?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast in USA will happen Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match in the USA?

The India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

