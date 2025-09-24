India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup: India take on Bangladesh with the aim of putting themselves in the final of the Asia Cup. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side hammered Pakistan in their first Super Four game, and a win over Bangladesh in Dubai will secure their birth in the final. It could be another lopsided affair as Bangladesh have won only once in 17 head-to-head encounters between the two teams in the T20 format. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will hope to create an upset after beating Sri Lanka in their first Super Four game.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming In UK, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch in UK

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place on Wednesday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held in UK time?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start in UK?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place at 3 PM (UK Time and Dublin time). The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in the UK?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast will happen on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in the UK?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on Discovery+.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)