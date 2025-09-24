India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE Telecast: India look to book their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final as they take on Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash on Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has not lost a single game in the competition till now and a win over Bangladesh will guarantee their place in the summit clash. India have 2 points in the Super 4 stage after comprehensively winning their previous match against Pakistan. Bangladesh also made a brilliant start to the Super 4 stage with a win over Sri Lanka and a win over India will massively boost their chances of reaching the final.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match toss will take place 7:30 PM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

In India, live telecast will happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.