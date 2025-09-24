India vs Bangladesh Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: India look to book their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final as they take on Bangladesh in their Super Four clash in Dubai on Wednesday. India won their first Super Four match against Pakistan and a win over Bangladesh will guarantee their spot in the final. In that case, Bangladesh's next game against Pakistan will become a virtual qualifier for the summit clash. India have not lost a single game in this competition till now. On the other hand, Bangladesh will also be looking to continue their momentum after a stunning win against Sri Lanka. A win will put them in a brilliant position to reach the Asia Cup final but it will not guarantee their spot yet.

India vs Bangladesh Free Live Telecast, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Streaming: Below are the full details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match will take place on Wednesday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match be held?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match start?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match for free?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be broadcast live for free on DD Sports. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will also happen on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. Regional language broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2025 India vs Bangladesh Super Four match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.