The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could take disciplinary action against the Indian team for rejecting to shake hands with the Pakistan players after their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Following their seven-wicket triumph, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side skipped the customary handshake, leaving the Salman Ali Agha-led side fuming. While Salman boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint on Monday with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the same.

Now, a report in Cricket Pakistan, has claimed that the ICC could penalised Suryakumar and his men over Sunday's act in Dubai.

"The controversy has now drawn the attention of the ACC, which is weighing possible disciplinary action against the Indian team," the report said.

In their complaint, the PCB blamed the Indian team and also alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft told Salman not to shake hands with Salman.

They also demanded the immediate removal of Pycroft from the remainder of the regional T20 tournament.

In his post-match press conference, Suryakumar said his team acted on the advice of the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We are aligned with the Indian government and the BCCI," said Suryakumar when asked why his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players.

Sunday's meeting was the first between the two sides since cross-border hostilities in May left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

The conflict was triggered by an April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The two teams are likely to meet again in a Super Four match in Dubai on Sunday, provided Pakistan win their last group game against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

They can also meet for a third time in the September 28 final in Dubai if results go their way.

(With AFP Inputs)